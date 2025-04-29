TEACHERS FOR CHOICE fully supports the ABC Slate in the upcoming UFT election happening this May. We recommend all UFT members vote for every ABC candidate in all positions, including:

UFT PRESIDENT - Amy Arundell

UFT TREASURER - Katie Anskat

UFT Executive Board Member - Ibeth Mejia

… and all other candidates on the ABC SLATE.

You can find all ABC Candidates for executive leadership positions here: https://uftmembers.org/slate/

This week your ballots are being processed to be mailed to you. Expect to start receiving them next week.

On their official platform, ABC

has updated their language regarding Pandemic Era Policies and Due Process under “Union Democracy.” What ABC has approved in their official platform is historic as no one of any power in the UFT is discussing these issues at all, only ABC is.

Here’s that language:

Union Democracy

A Better Contract will demand real collective bargaining before any policy that could impact job security, working conditions, or member rights is implemented. No more backroom deals. No more silence in the face of sweeping changes. We will defend every member’s right to a fair process—and we will not allow the city to divide and discard our members without a fight.

To make that principle real, we commit to the following:

Transparent Bargaining: All major decisions that affect our working lives—health, safety, staffing, benefits, evaluation—must be brought to the table through open bargaining with member involvement. No more closed-door deals that catch us off guard.

A Reckoning With Pandemic-Era Decisions: The way decisions were made during the COVID crisis—about school reopening, remote work, mandates, terminations, health benefits—set precedents that still shape our union today. We must take a hard, honest look at how those choices were made, who was left out, and what lessons we must carry forward to protect members more effectively in the future.

Defending Due Process: No educator should be disciplined, coded, reassigned, or terminated without a clear and fair process. Whether you agreed with city policy or challenged it, your union should have your back. We will fight to remove unjust codes, oppose waivers that strip members of legal rights, and ensure that all members receive real representation, not abandonment.• Fostering a greater UFT presence in our schools that helps build and support stronger chapters, creates a sense of solidarity with our union and each other, and builds collective power and awareness

You can find ABC’s entire platform here:

We have to say that TEACHERS FOR CHOICE would have chosen much stronger language than this in regards to medical mandates. However all UFT members right now need to realize no one in this election is speaking to our issues at all - in any fashion - accept ABC.

Michael Mulgrew and his Unity Caucus abandoned us and despise us. That is clear and can’t be argued. He must go, and all who are loyal to him must go as well. ABC is our only shot at achieving real positive change now.

It is only ABC that is recognizing that we were not properly represented by UFT, that we were unfairly terminated, and that the UFT owed us - and still owes us - real representation, not abandonment.

This is likely going to be a very close election. Your vote truly matters and this may be the last time our issues are actually at play in a UFT election. You need to tell everyone you know in NYC Schools to vote for ABC!

I am extremely confident that when ABC wins this election they will engage us on our issues and work with those of us who oppose medical mandates to maintain employment, as well as those who complied with the COVID shot mandate but are angry they were forced to choose between a medical procedure and their job. I am not saying ABC will agree with every position we have, but rather they will engage us as union brothers and sisters rather than throw us away.

Please spread this message far and wide as there are only a few weeks left to inform people about the importance of voting the ABC Slate into UFT leadership in May of 2025.

Get info on upcoming ABC Events, Zooms and gatherings: