The Queens Village Republican Club is honoring some amazing activists on March 2nd. Honorees include Rudy Guiliani, Scott LoBaido, Tiffany Justice, John Gilmore, Sara Carter, Maud Maron and Jay Carter.

John Gilmore is the founder of Autism Action Network who is partnered with Teachers for Choice in 2025. There could not be a more deserving medical freedom activist to be honored than John!

Also Jay Carter is a 13 year old activist who comes to all of the medical freedom rallies and events we hold in New York. He is an inspiring young man and I am so happy and proud to see him being honored as well.

