the_leah_lin A post shared by @the_leah_lin

What is likely to be the most historic election in the history of the oldest teachers union in the nation begins May 1st. If you currently work for NYC Schools as a teacher, paraprofessional, counselor, secretary, therapist etc. you are about to receive a ballot in the mail to vote for the next UFT President, their VicePresidents, and Executive Board Members.

This is your chance to vote out Michael Mulgrew!

I have followed this election closely and recommend that everyone vote for the ABC Slate (

) across the board for every position.

Last night the ABC candidate for President

went live on Instagram for a discussion with Lea Lin who is running for VP of Elementary Schools on the ABC Slate. If she wins, Arundell will replace Mulgrew as President of UFT. Just like me, both Amy and Lea

part of the Unity Caucus, which is the mafia that has always controlled UFT - Mulgrew’s Mafia.

used to be

Today they are challenging Mulgrew and Unity. Of course both Amy and Leah were shunned and thrown away by Unity which is par for the course when you speak out. One of the key characteristics of the Unity Mafia is there can be no disagreement. You are with Unity or you are against Unity. That’s how Mulgrew runs it.

Everyone concerned about NYC Schools, education and the UFT election should watch this live. You will learn a lot about Amy Arundell and ABC, as well as the important distinction between a Caucus and a Slate.