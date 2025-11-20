Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Anti-Panic's avatar
Elizabeth Anti-Panic
1h

Thank you for posting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Diane's avatar
Diane
4h

As for the DOE providing an actual human liaison to workers, I will believe it when I see it. As it stands now it is just an email address impossible to follow up on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture