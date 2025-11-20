Last week unvaccinated NYC workers met privately to put together a list of questions for NYC (DCAS) regarding the newly announced reinstatement process. Phyillis Inserillo, the Chief of Staff for Minority Leader Joann Ariola in City Council, helped lead the process and obtain answers to all of our questions. Below are the questions we asked along with the answers from DCAS.

(NOTE - DCAS is the Department of Citywide Administrative Services in NYC. Think of it as the City of New York’s human resource division.)

***