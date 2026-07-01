Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
4h

I went to a screening last night. I am thankful for every single American, military or civilian, who listened to the call of conscience and pushed back. While I knew much of the information shared in the documentary, the film was powerful. It brought back so many emotions regarding the exclusion I experienced. What impressed me then and what has impressed me each time I have heard these military personnel speak, is the theme of faith and conscience that stays hold. We can do this because Christ gives us strength. We can do this because God called us to take action, to speak truth, to push back against the lies. God's will be done. May freedom be restored in this great land. May God bless each and every person who speaks truth in the face of coercion, pressure and exclusion.

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Tracy Hollister's avatar
Tracy Hollister
2hEdited

It was a great and revealing film - to understand the depths of disrespect and disregard military leaders have for the rights of the active duty service members. I was struck by all the stories and particularly Theresa Long when she choked up about not being able to protect people. The irony of “getting shot at” (sometimes in two arms at once- wow) from unfriendly fire from gov’t military leaders who lacked morality and leadership skills was not lost on me.

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