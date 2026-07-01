Nearly 100 people showed up for the June 30 screening of Duty to Disobey at the AMC theater in Westbury, Long Island. The movie documents US soldiers who refused the Covid shot or were injured from taking it. It was an extremely powerful film that had a major impact on the audience, setting the stage for a riveting roundtable conversation and Q&A session led by myself, John Gilmore and Rita Palma

Rita Palma and John Gilmore

Duty to Disobey should be available to be streamed soon, however what platform it will be available on is still being negotiated. Stay tuned and say a prayer for the film, as we are hopeful it may be poised to reach tens of millions of viewers very soon (god willing).