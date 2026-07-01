100 Medical Freedom Fighters Show Up for DUTY TO DISOBEY Film in Long Island
Nearly 100 people showed up for the June 30 screening of Duty to Disobey at the AMC theater in Westbury, Long Island. The movie documents US soldiers who refused the Covid shot or were injured from taking it. It was an extremely powerful film that had a major impact on the audience, setting the stage for a riveting roundtable conversation and Q&A session led by myself, John Gilmore and Rita Palma
Duty to Disobey should be available to be streamed soon, however what platform it will be available on is still being negotiated. Stay tuned and say a prayer for the film, as we are hopeful it may be poised to reach tens of millions of viewers very soon (god willing).
I went to a screening last night. I am thankful for every single American, military or civilian, who listened to the call of conscience and pushed back. While I knew much of the information shared in the documentary, the film was powerful. It brought back so many emotions regarding the exclusion I experienced. What impressed me then and what has impressed me each time I have heard these military personnel speak, is the theme of faith and conscience that stays hold. We can do this because Christ gives us strength. We can do this because God called us to take action, to speak truth, to push back against the lies. God's will be done. May freedom be restored in this great land. May God bless each and every person who speaks truth in the face of coercion, pressure and exclusion.
It was a great and revealing film - to understand the depths of disrespect and disregard military leaders have for the rights of the active duty service members. I was struck by all the stories and particularly Theresa Long when she choked up about not being able to protect people. The irony of “getting shot at” (sometimes in two arms at once- wow) from unfriendly fire from gov’t military leaders who lacked morality and leadership skills was not lost on me.